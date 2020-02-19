Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Shares of CBB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 2,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,245. Cincinnati Bell has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $646.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $199,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,216.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter valued at about $2,045,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 125.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.