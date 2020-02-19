Cinemark Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Friday, February 14th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNK. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Cinemark stock opened at $31.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Cinemark by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cinemark by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 537.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.