Citigroup Increases CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $176.00

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $147.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.27.
NYSE:CCI opened at $166.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $117.03 and a 52-week high of $166.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.16.
About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
