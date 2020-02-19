Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 2,311 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 106,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP opened at $179.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.92. The company has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $148.15 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.