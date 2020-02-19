Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $20.08 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,519.44 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,529.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,043.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,448.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1,302.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

