Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $52.41 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 754,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,345 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

