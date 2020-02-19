Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AON were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,706,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,295,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock opened at $235.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.06. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $156.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.