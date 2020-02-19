Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $337.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.24. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.