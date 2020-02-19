Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $221.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.79. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

