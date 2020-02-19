Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 4,380 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

