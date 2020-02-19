Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.58.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $184.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $135.97 and a 12-month high of $186.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

