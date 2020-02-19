Clams (CLAM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.07 Million

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 72.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Clams has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $3,201.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Clams has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00005106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Bitsane.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026380 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017456 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021896 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008190 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 76.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006319 BTC.

About Clams

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,623,964 coins and its circulating supply is 3,997,569 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

