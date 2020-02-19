Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Clean Harbors worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,898,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,050,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 214,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 52,023 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $88.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,229. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

