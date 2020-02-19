Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CEM)

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:CEM opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.

In related news, Director Robert D. Agdern sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $35,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Harry D. Cohen sold 7,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $71,688.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

