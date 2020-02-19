Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 361.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,238 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Clearside Biomedical worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 370,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 205,444 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLSD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Clearside Biomedical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CLSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Clearside Biomedical Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

