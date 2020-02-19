CMC Financial Group Invests $432,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises about 0.4% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 691.0% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

