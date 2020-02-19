CMC Financial Group Makes New $11.42 Million Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 186,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CMC Financial Group owned approximately 1.65% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $65.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94.

