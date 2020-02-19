CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Trimmed by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.78. 74,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,077. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

