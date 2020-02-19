Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Boosted by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

