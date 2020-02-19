Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Stock analysts at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,478,561.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.