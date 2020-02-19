Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 81,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $1,004,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 26,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,486,095.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 946,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,105,024.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,090 shares of company stock worth $17,485,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE:CL opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

