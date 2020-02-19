Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,485,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

