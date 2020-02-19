Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,697,310 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,053,000 after purchasing an additional 281,206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,703,000 after purchasing an additional 317,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after purchasing an additional 951,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,979,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,654,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

