Comerica Bank Acquires 529 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,809,000 after purchasing an additional 226,277 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 203,880 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.6% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 193,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 168,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2,129.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 145,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,041,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $372.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.87 and a 200-day moving average of $361.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

