Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $7,301,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

