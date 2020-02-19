Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,348 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after purchasing an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,196,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,668,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,253,000 after purchasing an additional 154,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,865,000.

IWR opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $61.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

