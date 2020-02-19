Comerica Bank Has $13.02 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,741 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in CSX by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 96,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

