Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,020,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

ESI opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.93. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

