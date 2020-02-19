Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altarock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% during the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,730,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 523,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,861,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $537.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $335.53 and a 52 week high of $538.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $510.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.51.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total value of $2,524,904.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.