Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 101.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 803,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,113,000 after purchasing an additional 403,774 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $10,166,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 32.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 41,936 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 28.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.63 per share, with a total value of $302,771.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $126.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.73 and its 200 day moving average is $122.08. Howard Hughes Corp has a twelve month low of $91.82 and a twelve month high of $135.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

