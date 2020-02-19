Comerica Bank Sells 8,799 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,831 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $207.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

