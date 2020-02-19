CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO James J. Whalen Sells 356 Shares

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO James J. Whalen sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $18,209.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,326.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CommVault Systems stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. 455,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,438. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.56, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. CommVault Systems’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 83.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

