Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,649 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,588,710,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

