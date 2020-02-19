Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of +10.0-10.5% to $10.49-10.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.71 billion.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cfra restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.81.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

