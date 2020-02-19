Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.46. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.