Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.01. Conn’s reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CONN. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Conn’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 717,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,906. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 445,812 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 183,478 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 768.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 164,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 3,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 151,955 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

