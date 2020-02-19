Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.18 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

