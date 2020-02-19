Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $132.50

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $132.50 and last traded at $132.32, with a volume of 29307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.68.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 610.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,423,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,775,000 after buying an additional 2,941,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after buying an additional 564,569 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 829,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,999,000 after buying an additional 158,208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 821,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,062,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 560,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

