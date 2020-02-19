Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ MCF opened at $3.97 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84.
About Contango Oil & Gas
