Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MCF opened at $3.97 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

