Copa (NYSE:CPA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CPA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.82.

CPA stock opened at $108.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Copa has a 12 month low of $77.57 and a 12 month high of $116.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.16.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copa will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Copa by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

