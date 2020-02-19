Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.7% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $126.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 13,535 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,700,266.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,323 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,395.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,419,712 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

