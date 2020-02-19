Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,724 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,443,000 after acquiring an additional 113,569 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,404,000 after purchasing an additional 171,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,846,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,066,000 after purchasing an additional 338,355 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average of $86.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

