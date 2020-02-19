Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

General Mills stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

