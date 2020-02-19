Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $82.45 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $90.32.

