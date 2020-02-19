Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after acquiring an additional 571,305 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,687,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,196,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,661,000 after buying an additional 288,644 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Prologis by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Prologis by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,774,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,609,000 after buying an additional 328,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $98.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

