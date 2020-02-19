CoTrader Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 2% higher against the dollar. CoTrader has a market cap of $498,107.00 and $84,710.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00048622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00480889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $631.38 or 0.06225840 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00066382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00027987 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005055 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

