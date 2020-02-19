Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has set its FY20 guidance at $9.45-9.60 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at $8.50-8.65 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.79. 35,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.10 and its 200-day moving average is $160.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $149.50 and a 1-year high of $180.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.80.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

