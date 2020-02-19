Credit Suisse Group Boosts Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Price Target to $38.00

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gardner Denver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:GDI opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.48. Gardner Denver has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gardner Denver by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,336,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gardner Denver by 522.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,429,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,217 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Gardner Denver by 3,826.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,386,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Gardner Denver by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,222,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gardner Denver during the 1st quarter worth about $14,879,000.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

