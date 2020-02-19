Critical Analysis: United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) & Truxton (NASDAQ:TRUX)

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get United Community Banks alerts:

This table compares United Community Banks and Truxton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $657.42 million 3.41 $185.72 million $2.38 11.93 Truxton $31.63 million 4.29 $9.74 million N/A N/A

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton.

Risk and Volatility

United Community Banks has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of United Community Banks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 28.04% 12.10% 1.50% Truxton 30.81% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for United Community Banks and Truxton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 5 0 0 2.00 Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Community Banks currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.60%. Given United Community Banks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Truxton.

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. United Community Banks pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Banks has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. United Community Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Truxton on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans. It also offers wire transfers, brokerage services, and other financial services, as well as risk management, payment processing, and merchant services. In addition, the company owns an insurance agency. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 156 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals. It also provides wealth management services, such as asset management, trust, financial and retirement planning, estate administration and planning, life insurance, and family office services, as well as treasury management services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.