Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

